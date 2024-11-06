First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes $222,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 773 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.78.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $295.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.66. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $306.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.