FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ardelyx by 68.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,995 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,020,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $30,993.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,206.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 32,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $188,838.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,272.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $30,993.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,206.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,963. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

