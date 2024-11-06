Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 4,075 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 62.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 986,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,337 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 69.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 719,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 293,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 552,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 75,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. This is a boost from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

DX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

