Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,035,000 after buying an additional 163,598 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,529,000 after purchasing an additional 98,792 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,525,000 after purchasing an additional 724,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $104.05.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

