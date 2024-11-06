Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Broderick Brian C bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $956,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $294.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.16.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $252.17 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $192.53 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

