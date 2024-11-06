Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Position Lessened by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,027,885 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after buying an additional 407,981 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 548,975 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 317,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 313,914 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 297,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,892,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.12 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

