Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Granite Construction Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.80%. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.