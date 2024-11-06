Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,421 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 399,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,412.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,412.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $645,105. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

