Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,475 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 302.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

