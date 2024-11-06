Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,258 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $1,028,052.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 224,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,599,096.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,122,496.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,287,361.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,269 shares of company stock valued at $42,006,228. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.52. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of -145.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

