Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.41, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

