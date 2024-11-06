Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Viad by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 20.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viad by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Viad by 69.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Viad by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVI opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Viad in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

