Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,327 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,821,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.13.

NYSE HII opened at $193.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.29 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

