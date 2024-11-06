Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 8,391 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 504.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,702.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $119.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

