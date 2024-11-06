Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Albany International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 27.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Albany International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Albany International news, VP Joseph M. Gaug purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.24 per share, with a total value of $71,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,215.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.26 per share, with a total value of $74,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at $597,657.62. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph M. Gaug bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.24 per share, for a total transaction of $71,240.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $485,215.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,450 shares of company stock worth $245,813. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.51 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

