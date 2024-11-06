Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 153,829 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4,017.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 126,028 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -119.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,095.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $604,258.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

