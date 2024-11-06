Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $290.63 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $306.10. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.34.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

