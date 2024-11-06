Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 41.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

