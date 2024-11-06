Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,586,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.9 %

LSTR opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.39 and a 12 month high of $201.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.66.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

