Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 164.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in UniFirst by 1,627.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $181.76 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.59.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

