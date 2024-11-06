Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 79.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

