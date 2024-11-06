Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $53,979,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

