Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AvePoint as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvePoint by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,198,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AvePoint by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 227,324 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AvePoint by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 934,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AvePoint by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.38 and a beta of 0.88. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvePoint news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,320,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,680,143.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $327,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,216.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,320,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,680,143.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

