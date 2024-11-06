Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,174 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,425,000 after buying an additional 215,539 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,793,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,173,000 after buying an additional 422,942 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 201,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

SSTK stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $250.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

