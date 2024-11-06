Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

