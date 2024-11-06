Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 52.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 366,363 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after acquiring an additional 272,923 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $16,939,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 9,036.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,594,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

OGS stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

