Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 728 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 184,252 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 938.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 164,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,671,000 after buying an additional 105,405 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 18.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 481,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $94.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $59,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,803.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.