Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,881,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $18,759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,161,000 after acquiring an additional 267,304 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 837,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 232,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 988,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 208,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HASI. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

