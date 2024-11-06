Head-To-Head Comparison: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) vs. First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and First Horizon”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $61.47 million 1.64 $7.73 million $1.60 12.43 First Horizon $5.03 billion 1.84 $897.00 million $1.38 12.51

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Old Point Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 9.47% 7.50% 0.56% First Horizon 15.43% 9.51% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Old Point Financial and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Old Point Financial and First Horizon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Horizon 0 5 8 0 2.62

First Horizon has a consensus price target of $17.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.78%. Given First Horizon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Horizon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Old Point Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Horizon beats Old Point Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products, wealth management, and cash management services. Old Point Financial Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also accepts deposits; provides underwriting services for bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; financial planning; and offers investment and financial advisory services. In addition, it offers mortgage banking; loan syndications; brokerage services; commercial and business banking for business enterprises, consumer banking, and private client and wealth management services; capital markets, professional commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, franchise and equipment finance, tax credit finance, energy and healthcare finance, asset management, and corporate and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides transaction processing services including check clearing services and remittance processing, credit cards, investment, and sale of mutual fund and retail insurances, as well as trust, fiduciary, and agency services. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.