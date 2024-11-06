Head to Head Contrast: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) versus mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) and mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shopify and mCloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 15 23 1 2.60 mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shopify presently has a consensus target price of $81.03, suggesting a potential upside of 1.82%.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Shopify has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mCloud Technologies has a beta of 87.64, meaning that its share price is 8,664% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shopify and mCloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 16.40% 10.88% 8.71% mCloud Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shopify and mCloud Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $7.76 billion 13.23 $132.00 million $0.98 81.20 mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 0.00 -$35.37 million N/A N/A

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than mCloud Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shopify beats mCloud Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors. The company was formerly known as Universal mCloud Corp. and changed its name to mCloud Technologies Corp. in October 2019. mCloud Technologies Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

