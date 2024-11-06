Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 115.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

