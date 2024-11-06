HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 516.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,307,000 after acquiring an additional 136,793 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 214,342.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after acquiring an additional 126,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in HubSpot by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $44,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,341.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $578.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $527.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,071.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,515.20 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.33.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

