Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,374.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,070.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,356 shares of company stock worth $3,400,709 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $95.07 and a 12-month high of $154.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

