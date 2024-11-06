International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 30,743 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1,562.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEN opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy's

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

