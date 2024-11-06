iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 128.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,178,000 after buying an additional 1,529,202 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,562,000 after buying an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,500,000 after buying an additional 1,181,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,663,000 after buying an additional 5,592,738 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

