Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.90 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 6.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

View Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.