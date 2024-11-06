Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.06 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $20,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Southern Copper by 172.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

