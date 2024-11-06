Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.76 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,247 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $26.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

