Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $21,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

