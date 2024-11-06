Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $241,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ REGN opened at $829.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $783.57 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,043.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,039.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.25.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

