Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,170,189.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,170,189.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $91,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,672.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,008. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

