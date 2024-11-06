Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 35,284 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 323,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 104,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

