Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 442 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 23.2% in the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $441.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.09. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $212.88 and a one year high of $455.17.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.85.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $26,739,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,970,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,024,589.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

