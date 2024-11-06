Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,572 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 114.1% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.19.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $248.07 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.91 and its 200-day moving average is $227.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

