JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $83.36 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.