JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $142.79 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.