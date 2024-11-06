JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 88,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $142.79 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.43. The company has a market capitalization of $623.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

