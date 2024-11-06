JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $102,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.79 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The stock has a market cap of $623.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.19 and a 200-day moving average of $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
