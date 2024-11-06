JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $142.79 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

