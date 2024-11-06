Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Kellanova worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 20.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $9,346,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.96.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. Kellanova has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $6,227,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,753,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,780,691.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,753,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,780,691.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,150,064 shares of company stock valued at $92,680,265. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

